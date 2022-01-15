Lockdown brings losses for country, people: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said if another lockdown is imposed, people and the country will face losses again.

The minister was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration function of a CT scan and Dialysis unit at Manikganj General Hospital on Saturday morning.

“We urge all the people of this country to abide by the recently issued 11-point Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

“If these instructions are followed, there will be no need for a lockdown in the country “, he continued

However, he made it clear that the government could impose a complete lockdown in the country if these guidelines are not followed.