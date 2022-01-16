ACC starts grilling Shilpakala Academy DG

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started grilling Shilpakala Academy director general Liaqat Ali Lucky on various charges of graft against him including embezzlement of money.

ACC deputy director Mohammad Ibrahim started questioning him at 10:00am on Sunday.

The anti-graft watchdog in its complains stated that Lucky who has been in charge of Shilpakala Acedemy director general for about 12 years, drew Tk 26 crore from the government fund indulging in various irregularities.

There are allegations of taking bribes, abusing power, embezzling crores of taka through forged bills and vouchers, accumulating huge wealth and laundering huge amount of money abroad against him.

On the basis of these specific complains, the ACC has summoned records related to the budgets allocated to Shilpakala Academy in 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscals, and expenditures in those fiscals.

Besides, different vouchers related to records about holding virtual programmes, cash books, and other files have been summoned from him.