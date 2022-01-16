Awami League to join dialogue with President on Monday

Awami League, one of the country’s oldest political parties, is going to join dialogue with President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Monday (January 17) to discuss about the formation of new Election Commission (EC).

Led by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, a 10-member delegation of the party, will take part in the dialogue with the President at 4:00pm.

It was stated in a press release sent by Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Sunday.

The press release said the Awami League’s talks with the President is scheduled to take place at Bangabhaban at 4:00pm on Monday. A 10-member delegation of Awami League led by its president Sheikh Hasina will join the talks.

Other members of the delegation are Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofael Ahmed, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman.

Earlier, leaders of different political parties took part in dialogues with the President at Bangabhaban. However, opposition BNP did not join the dialogue with President.

to join dialogue with President on Monday

Awami League, one of the country’s oldest political parties, is going to join dialogue with President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the capital on Monday (January 17) to discuss about the formation of new Election Commission (EC).

Led by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, a 10-member delegation of the party, will take part in the dialogue with the President at 4:00pm.

It was stated in a press release sent by Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua on Sunday.

The press release said the Awami League’s talks with the President is scheduled to take place at Bangabhaban at 4:00pm on Monday. A 10-member delegation of Awami League led by its president Sheikh Hasina will join the talks.

Other members of the delegation are Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofael Ahmed, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman.

Earlier, leaders of different political parties took part in dialogues with the President at Bangabhaban. However, opposition BNP did not join the dialogue with President.