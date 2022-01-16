Ivy wins N’ganj City polls by over 69,000 votes

Awami League backed candidate Selina Hayat Ivy has won the mayoral post in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election unofficially.

According to the unofficial results received from all 192 polling centres, Ivy has won the election defeating her nearest rival Independent candidate Taimur Alam Khondker by 69,102 votes.

Ivy has received 1,61,273 votes, while her nearest rival Independent candidate Taimur Alam Khondker with ‘Elephant’ symbol bagged 92,171 votes.

Narayanganj Returning Officer Mahfuza Akter announced the election results from the open space in front of the Narayanganj deputy commissioner’s office on Sunday night.

On the other hand, results of the election were displayed on a large monitor set up at Selina Hayat Ivy’s residence premises. It showed that Ivy received 1,61,273 votes while her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker bagged 92,171 votes.

Earlier, voting was held for eight hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm peacefully.

None of the two rival candidates for mayoral post–Selina Hayat Ivy with ‘Boat’ symbol and Taimur Alam Khondker with ‘Elephant’ symbol–didn’t make any complain of major irregularities in the election.

Meanwhile, the election has been termed as the “best’ city election by Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder.

Addressing a press conference at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday evening, he said, “This election is the last city corporation election of our tenure. I would say this one and the Comilla City Corporation election were our two best.”

Reading out a written statement, he said there were no significant clashes or unrest in the Narayanganj City Corporation elections.

Earlier on Sunday, he visited 14 polling booths at four polling centres. He refused to take questions from journalists immediately after inspecting the situation at the booths.

He said that he was quite surprised to see that member of the parliament ran campaigns, violating the electoral code of conduct.

Apart from Ivy and Taimur Alam Khondker, other candidates contested in the election were ABM Sirajul Mamun of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish (Wall Clock), Masum Billah of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (Hand Fan), Rashed Ferdous of Bangladesh Kalyan Party (Wrist-watch), Md Jasim Uddin of Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon (Banyan Tree) and independent candidate Quamrul Islam (Horse).

Besides, 148 candidates contested for the posts under general wards and 34 candidates for the posts in reserved seats.