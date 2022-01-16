Shahjalal University protestors confine VC

SUST Correspondent : Agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Sunday confined vice-chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed at IICT building on the campus to press home their three-point demand.

Earlier, the agitating students boycotted the classes and examinations demanding three points, including the resignation of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost committee. They also blocked road since the morning protesting the yesterday’s attack carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League.

At around 3:15 pm, a team, led by the university proctor Dr Alamgir Kabir, met with the protesting students at Goalchattar. Students counseling and guidance director Professor Zahir Uddin Ahmed, Teachers’ Association president Professor Tulsi Kumar Das and general secretary Prof. Dr Mahibul Alam were also present at that time.

According to witness sources, the president of the Teachers’ Association assured the students that the quality of the hall would be improved and proper measures would be taken for mismanagement. For this he wants seven days from the students.

However, both sides failed to reach in consensus in the meeting.

Later, the students followed the teachers and went in front of the registrar’s building and found vice-chancellor Professor Farid Uddin in front of them. The students were seen started chanting ‘shame,’ ‘shame’ slogans.

When the vice-chancellor entered into IICT building, the students blocked him.