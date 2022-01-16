SUST closed sine die; students asked to vacate halls by Monday

SUST Correspondent: Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed sine die.

The authorities of SUST also asked students to vacate halls by Monday.

Earlier in the day, a group of students of SUST confined Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed to a locked room during an ongoing protest on the campus.

Nearly 200 female students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury dormitory continued their demonstration for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday to press home their three-point demand.

During their peaceful demonstration, some other male students joined them and tried to carry out an attack on the VC while he, along with some teachers and proctor, appeared there and assured them of meeting their demands within a week.

At one stage, some male students expressed their solidarity with the women and physically assaulted the VC in front of IICT building. Later they kept him confined in a room of the building since around 3 pm.