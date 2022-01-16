Voting begins in Narayanganj City polls

Voting in the election to Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election begins on Sunday morning.

The balloting in 192 polling stations across the city started at 8:00am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Although seven candidates are running for the post of the NCC mayor, ruling party nominee Selina Hayat Ivy and her principal rival–Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker, a veteran BNP leader fighting as an independent candidate–have stolen all the attention.

Besides, 148 candidates are contesting for 27 ward councilors post while 38 women are contesting for reserved seats for women in the NCC polls.

The total number of voters in the city corporation are 5,17,362. Of them, 2,59,846 are male while 257,511 female and four persons from third gender community.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,000 members of law enforcement agencies, including Police, RAB and BGB, remain deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the election area.