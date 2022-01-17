Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with Covid-19 infection

Renowned actor and Awami League lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor has once again tested positive for Covid-19.

Noor was found positive for Covid after he underwent a test ahead of joining the winter session of the 11th Parliament on Sunday.

The 75 years old thespian then went back to home and he got admitted to a city hospital on Monday morning to avoid health complications, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Ghulam Quddus told media.

He tested positive for Covid for the first time, back in December 2020.

Asaduzzaman Noor, a former Cultural Affairs Minister (from 2014-2019) and multiple time elected MP from Nilphamari-2 of Awami League, is currently a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

Best known for his television character ‘Baker Bhai’ from Humayun Ahmed’s majestic drama serial Kothao Keu Nei, Noor won the Independence Award (2018), the highest civilian honour in Bangladesh for his contribution to country’s arts and culture.