Covid-19: Positivity rate peaks 20.88%, new cases 6,676

The country has continued to witness a sharp rise in daily infections as 6,676 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Monday.

The health officials marked a 20.88% infection rate, up from 17.82% in the previous day, a DGHS release confirmed on this afternoon.

A total of 10 deaths were reported from the virus during the same period.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 28,154 and the case tally to 1,624,387.