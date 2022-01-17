Primo S8 released in market

Walton’s new flagship smartphone Primo S8 has been released in the market.

The device’s features include a powerful battery, four rear cameras, a punch-hole selfie camera, and 6.78-inch full HD plus LTPS display, reports UNB.

Walton Mobile Chief Business Officer SM Rejoan Alam said: “Equipped with a full 3D glass panel, Primo S8 is available in mirror black and ocean blue colours. Also, it has side-mounted fingerprint sensors.”

MA Hanif, chief sales officer of Walton Mobile, said: “Priced at Tk20,990, the device is available at all Walton plazas, mobile brands and retail outlets across the country. Also, customers can buy it for Tk19,313 from Walton’s e-commerce platform Walcart with free home delivery and cash on delivery payment option.”

Running on the Android 11 operating system, the device sports a 2.0 GHz Helio G88 octacore processor, Mali-G52-MC2 graphics card along with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. It features 128GB internal storage with 256GB microSD card support.

The phone has a 5000mAh Li-polymer battery with an 18W Type-C fast charging and reserves charging facility for outstanding power backup.