20pc newly found COVID patients infected with Omicron: BSMMU

Twenty per cent of newly detected COVID-19 patients have been infected with Omicron variant. The least 80 per cent are infected with Delta and another variants, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University’s Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

But those, admitted to the hospitals with the virus symptoms, are hundred per cent infected with Delta variant, he said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed said according to the study, samples of the patients, taken in the last one month (December 8, 2021-January 8, 2022) are Omicron variant.

They think Omicron cases may rises the next month.

The study was conducted on those who tested corona positive across the country between June 29, 2021 and January 8, 2022.

A total of 55 cases of Omicron variant were detected in Bangladesh till Sunday, according to GISAID, the global database for genomic data on the coronavirus.