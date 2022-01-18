29 houses gut down in Ukhia Rohingya camp fire

Some 29 makeshift houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a Rohingya camp at Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar district early Tuesday.

Armed Police Battalion-14 commanding officer ASP Md Naimul Haque said the fire broke out at a house in Block-B of Camp-5 around 2:00am and soon engulfed adjacent houses.

Two fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after three hours of frentic effort.

UNB adds: additional police force have been deployed in the camp to avert any untoward incident.

Fires in Rohingya camps are not uncommon in the district. On January 9, as many as 600 makeshift houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Rohingya Camp-16 in the Palangkhali Shafuillakata area of Ukhia.

Another massive fire broke out at a Covid isolation centre in extension-20 of Ukhia Rohingya camp on January 2. Fortunately no casualties were reported in that fire but some 70 hospital beds were charred.

On March 22 last year, as many as 15 people were killed and more than two lakh Rohingya refugees incurred damages as a massive fire broke out at three Rohingya camps in Ukhia, destroying 10,000 houses.