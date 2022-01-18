300 sued over police-students clash at SUST

Police have filed a case against 300 anonymous people over a clash with students on the campus of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

Sub-inspector Mohammad Abdul Hannan filed the case with Jalalabad Police Station on Monday night.

However, the police did not name any student in the case.

The police station officer-in-charge Md. Abu Khaled Mamun said, “Police have to file a case in the context of an incident. This is routine work. However, no one was accused or arrested.”

He said, “Several policemen were also injured in the clashes that day. That is why this case has been filed.”

According to the case statement, the students were staging demonstrations on Sunday to press home their three-point demand, including the resignation of Jafrin Ahmed, provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury, and confined VC Farid Uddin Ahmed to a room.

The students reportedly obstructed police from performing their duties around 5.30 pm when they went there to rescue the VC. Around 200 to 300 students suddenly attacked the policemen and tried to snatch the firearms of police. They threw brickbats at the police and exploded cocktails, creating panic on the campus, according to the case statement.

Later, police opened fire and exploded 21 sound grenades to bring the situation under control, it said.

Meanwhile, the students continued their demonstrations for the 6th day demanding the VC’s resignation and protesting the police action on them.

They gathered at Golchattar point of the campus Tuesday noon rejecting the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and leaving the halls.

They will continue their protests until the VC resigns, said one of the protesting students.