Actress Shimu’s severed body found in sacks, husband among 2 held

Police have recovered the severed body of actress Raima Islam Shimu, who went missing on Sunday, in two sacks near Hazratpur Bridge in Aliyapur area of Keraniganj.

Keraniganj Model Police Station OC Salam Miah said after being informed by locals, one of their team recovered the body around 10am on Monday.

The body was sent to Mitford Hospital morgue.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) member, however, arrested Shimu’s husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel and their driver Farhad from Dhaka’s Kalabagan over her murder and handed them over to police.

A blood-ridden private car was seized from their possessions.

RAB’s driver is on.

Actress Shimu left home on Sunday morning and did not return home.

Her husband filed a general diary with Kalabagan Police Station in the capital.

Shimu’s film debut came in Kazi Hayat’s ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked on as many as 25 films with noted film directors including Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, and Sharifuddin Khan Dipu.

She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.