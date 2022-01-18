Bangladesh reports Covid Positivity rate jumps to 23.98%, fresh cases 8,407

The country has continued to witness a sharp rise in daily infections as 8,407 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Tuesday.
The health officials marked a 23.98% infection rate, up from 20.88% in the previous day, a DGHS release confirmed on this afternoon.
A total of 10 deaths were also reported from the virus during the same period.
The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 28,164 and the case tally to 1,632,794.
On Sunday, the country registered ten deaths and 6,676 cases.