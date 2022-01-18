Bangladesh reports Covid Positivity rate jumps to 23.98%, fresh cases 8,407

The country has continued to witness a sharp rise in daily infections as 8,407 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Tuesday.

The health officials marked a 23.98% infection rate, up from 20.88% in the previous day, a DGHS release confirmed on this afternoon.

A total of 10 deaths were also reported from the virus during the same period.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 28,164 and the case tally to 1,632,794.