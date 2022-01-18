Barcelona’s Putellas wins Best Fifa women’s award

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the Best Fifa Women’s Player of the Year and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has won Women’s Coach of the Year.

Spain midfielder Putellas, 27, now holds both of the highest individual awards in world football, having won the Ballon d’Or in November, reports BBC.

She helped Barcelona win a domestic double as well as their first ever Women’s Champions League last season.

Hayes led Chelsea to the English league title and the Champions League final.

The men’s award was won by Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Putellas overcame Barcelona team-mate Jenni Hermoso and Chelsea and Australia’s Sam Kerr to take the award.

She has been the standout player in a star-studded, all-conquering Barca side who brushed aside Women’s Super League winners Chelsea 4-0 in the Champions League final and retained their Primera Division title by dropping just three points all season.

It led to Putellas claiming a string of awards in 2021, being named Uefa Women’s Player of the Year, Spain women’s national player of the year and topping the Guardian’s list of the 100 best women’s footballers.

Alongside Hermoso, who finished top scorer with 31 goals in last season’s Spanish top flight, she will lead Spain’s hopes at this summer’s Women’s Euros in England.

“I am thrilled,” she said. “I would like to thank all my team-mates and also congratulate them because this award is for all of us.”

Kerr’s place on the shortlist rounds off an impressive 2021, having finished top scorer in the Women’s Super League as Chelsea claimed the domestic title and also reached their first Champions League final.

There was double success in the coaching category for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel taking the men’s award to match the achievement of Hayes.