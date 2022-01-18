Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni

If Covid-19 pandemic situation becomes worse and spreads across educational institutions, then online academic activities may be launched, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

“The government is not thinking of closing down educational institutions right now due to Coronavirus infection. However, if the situation becomes critical, online classes may be launched,” the Education Minister told journalists on Tuesday after joining DC conference held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Dipu Moni said, “If such a situation creates that Covid-19 infection spreads in educational institutions, and it is not possible to keep the class running, then we have to go to online class activities.”

However, the education minister said that efforts will be made to keep public life as normal as possible.

In response to a question, Dipu Moni said that due to the corona infection situation, they will hold a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus this week.