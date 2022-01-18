India’s Navdeep Kaur wins best national costume at Mrs World 2022

Mrs India Navdeep Kaur won the round for Best National Costume at the Mrs World 2022 pageant in Las Vegas, USA. Navdeep Kaur represented India at the international stage after winning the title of Mrs India World in 2021. For the National Costume round of Mrs World 2022, she wore an all-gold outfit conceptualised, designed and created by Eggie Jasmin.

The “avant garde” outfit was inspired by Kundalini Chakra, which “symbolises the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown”. Cobra embellishments on the shoulder were added to represent the “mystical serpent native to India”, while the golden colour was chosen as it represents novelty, power and glory.

The official Instagram handle of Mrs India announced the winner of the National Costume round over the weekend.

According to designer Eggie Jasmin’s Facebook page, the extravagant costume was sprinkled with over 50,000 diamond rhinestones. Brocade, tulle and Korean sequin fabric were used to craft the costume, while pearls and crystals were added as a final touch for a regal look.

Since costumes for the National Costume round are expected to represent the country’s heritage and culture, the use of serpent and paisely motif was incorporated in Ms Kaur’s outfit. An elaborate headdress, thigh-high boots and a sceptre were also part of the costime.

The Mrs World 2022 pageant was won by Shaylyn Ford of USA. Mrs UAE and Mrs Jordan were adjudged the runners-up.