PM Sheikh Hasina opens DC conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on tuesday inaugurated the long-awaited three-day annual conference of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

The prime minister opened the conference as the chief guest joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The conference began at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here with the presence of 15 ministers and secretaries in the inaugural ceremony due to the fresh surge of Covid-19.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus addressed the conference.

Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Ismail Hossain, Deputy Commissioners of Chandpur and Rangpur Anjana Khan Majlish and Asif Ahsan also spoke on the occasion, on behalf of the divisional commissioners and DCs, respectively.

A video documentary on services to ensure people’s welfare and works for implementing all the development plans of the government across the country by the field level administrations was screened on the occasion.

The conference has been shifted to the Osmani Memorial Auditorium considering the Covid-19 situation as only 64 persons are allowed to the venue although it has the capacity to accommodate 700 people.

Two divisional commissioners and five DCs have so far tested Covid-19 positive till the date. They are: divisional commissioners of Rajshahi and Barishal while DCs of Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Laxmipur and Chuadanga.

Issues of Covid-19, land management, law enforcement, strengthening activities of local government, disaster management, poverty reduction and employment at the local level, social safety net activities, ICT and e-governance, education, health, environment, physical infrastructure and development activities would be focused in the conference.

President Md Abdul Hamid will deliver a speech virtually this evening while Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique are also scheduled to address remotely on Wednesday.

It is mentioned that the DC conference wasn’t held for the last two consecutive years due to Covid-19 pandemic.