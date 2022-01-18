President Hamid urges DCs to build culture of transparency, accountability

President M Abdul Hamid asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to develop a culture of transparency and accountability at all tiers of the administration.

Addressing virtually from Bangabhaban the “DC Conference-2022” in the capital’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium, he said: “Corruption is one of the key barriers to development and it is stalling the sustainable development… Therefore, a culture of maximum transparency and accountability must develop at all levels of the field administration.”

The Cabinet Division convened the three-day annual conference which could not be held in the last two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hamid addressed the administrative chiefs of divisions and districts, rallied in the capital to join the annual DC conference to interact with policymakers on development and governance issues and set out priorities and guidelines for working for the next one year.

The head of the state called upon the civil servants to serve as real “public servants” and give priority to greater interests of the country.

He said: “In your respective workplaces, keep up the difference between responsibilities and powers . . . Don’t misuse power. Reach government services to people’s doorsteps.”

Mentioning that the DCs Conference is an important forum to discuss the challenges faced by the administration at the field level and the steps taken to provide civic services, the President said, “You are acting as the coordinator and supervisor of the various government activities at the field level, which is playing an important role in the country’s development as a whole.”

“You and we are the servants of the people…So, you will fulfill your responsibilities as the people’s servants to ensure the delivery of the government services at people’s doorsteps, ”he added.

The President reminded the DCs – “Serving the people is not a matter of kindness or generosity at all.”

Stressing on the efficient leadership of the district administrative officers, he said the DCs must provide effective and proper leadership to fulfill the people’s fundamental rights, ensure social safety and women empowerment. “Keep in mind so that no real poor should remain out of the programme coverage,” the President added.

He said the government has given special importance to eco-friendly rural development, which is different from previous years and the DCs must play a very positive role to ensure all kinds of facilities in villages like in cities.

In order to ensure civic amenities in the rural areas, Hamid said the DCs should take special initiative to develop Upazila head quarters and growing industrial centers as modern cities and suburbs through housing, education, expansion of agro-based industries, medical services, electricity, gas, drinking water and sewerage system.