UK Covid daily deaths soar to highest in 11 months with 438 in last 24 hours

A further 94,432 Covid cases have been recorded in the latest Government Covid figures.

The Government also said a further 438 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 152,513.

The number of cases represents a sharp decrease on last Tuesday’s figures where 120,821 cases were recorded.

Over the past week, 673,987 people had a confirmed positive test result, a week-on-week decrease of -38.9 per cent.

However the number of deaths is higher than the 379 deaths reported this time last week, on 11 January.

Tuesday’s figures are often higher due to a lag in reporting, but the number of deaths is still the highest daily total since February 24 last year.

The higher deaths fit the pattern of a Covid wave just a few weeks on from a record high number of cases, extra deaths are expected as more people become seriously ill with the virus.

A total of 52,133,611 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have so far been delivered in the UK.

This is a small rise of 15,748 on the previous day as Londoners told the standard why they

were hesitant to take the jab.

A total of 19,450 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 down 2 per cent week-on-week, though the total has risen slightly in the most recent two days.

The figures came as Boris Johnson said there was still a need to be “careful” about Covid when asked whether Cabinet supported the easing of England’s Plan B measures.

He told reporters: “We have got to continue to remember that it’s a threat, don’t forget there are still 16,000 people in hospital because of Covid.

“If you don’t get vaccinated you are eight times more likely to end up in hospital, 90 per cent of people in intensive care are people who have not been boosted.

“We need to make sure that people learn that lesson and get boosted now.”

The Prime Minister, whose leadership is under intense pressure over allegations around lockdown-busting parties in No 10, said during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital in north London: “I am focused on delivering for the people of this country, getting us through Covid.