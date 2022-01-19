BNP expels Taimur, Kamal

BNP on Tuesday expelled Taimur Alam Khandakar, defeated independent mayoral candidate in the recently held Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls, and its Narayanganj city unit general secretary ATM Kamal for violating party discipline.

ATM Kamal was chief election agent of Taimur.

Two separate letters were sent to Taimur and Kamal from BNP’s Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday night.

BNP had a decision not to join any election under the current government, but Taimur contested the NCC polls ignoring the party’s stance, reports UNB.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told UNB that the action was taken against the duo for their involvement in anti-party activities and thus violating the party discipline.

He said said their party high command took the decision as per the party charter.

“The decision will come into effect immediately,” the BNP leader said.

He said both the BNP leaders were expelled from the party’s all posts, including the primary membership.

Taimur was earlier relieved from the party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisor post and also from the Narayanganj district convener post for contesting the NCC polls.