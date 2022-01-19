Boris Johnson due to lift Plan B Covid curbs in England as he fights to save his premiership

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a relaxation of England’s Plan B Covid restrictions, as he battles to save his premiership following a series of damaging No10 party revelations.
Current measures in England, including guidance to work from home and the widespread use of face coverings, were brought in to halt the spread of Omicron last month, and will be reviewed on January 26.
The prime minister and his Cabinet will examine the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning before making a statement in the Commons in the afternoon.