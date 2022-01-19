Driver killed as two trucks collide in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : truck driver was killed after a stone-laden truck collided head-on with another one at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Alam, 40, a resident of Sagordighi village under Ghatail upazila in Tangail district.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Jagodishpur area, leaving Rabiul dead on the spot, and another injured.

The injured was admitted to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Confirming the matter, Shayestaganj Highway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mainul Islam said police seized the both vehicles and legal action would be taken.