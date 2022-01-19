Genocide: Public hearings on objections by Myanmar at ICJ from Feb 21-28

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar from February 21-28, reports UNB.

The hearings of the Gambia v. Myanmar case related to application of the convention on the prevention and punishment of the “crime of genocide” will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

“The hearings will be devoted to the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar,” said the ICJ on Wednesday, adding that in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the hearings will be held in a hybrid format.

Some Members of the Court will attend the oral proceedings in person in the Great Hall of Justice while others will participate remotely by video link.

Representatives of the Parties to the case will participate either in person or by video link.

Members of the diplomatic corps, the media and the public will be able to follow the hearings through a live webcast on the Court’s website, as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.