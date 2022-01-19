‘Masud Rana’ creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away

Qazi Anwar Hossain, popularly known as the creator of detective novel series Masud Rana, has died at a Dhaka Hospital.

Qazi Anwar, also the owner of Seba Prokashoni, breathed his last at about 4:40pm on Wednesday at Birdem General Hospital. He was 85.

Masuma Maimur, the writer’s daughter-in-law, confirmed the matter through a Facebook post.

The Facebook post reads, “He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on 31 October last year. Since then, he was hospitalised for five times. There was not much opportunity for treatment. He also suffered a brain stroke and heart attack.”

“He had been in life support since 10 January and today he left us behind,” Masuma added in the post.

Qazi Anwar Hossain was born on July 19, 1936, in Dhaka. His father was Qazi Motahar Hossain, a renowned scientist, writer, and national professor.

He made the mystery-thriller story popular among the readers of Bangladesh. The readership of this literary genre was created through his Seba Prokashoni.

He authored numerous stories under the pseudonyms of ‘Bidyut Mitra’ and ‘Shamsuddin Nawab’.

He wrote over 500 spy thrillers and adventure novels. His writing was strongly influenced by foreign thriller and spy novel heroes.