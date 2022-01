The Supreme Court (SC) started virtual judicial activities from Wednesday due to a further rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique began the virtual work at 9am while the High Court Division at 10am.

According to a notice issued in this regard on Tuesday, Chief Justice, all benches of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division will use information technology and follow practice guidance in conducting judicial work.