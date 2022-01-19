Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is finally back on social media, after a hiatus of nearly four months.

Shah Rukh had stayed away from all social media platforms ever since his son Aryan was held by India’s anti-narcotics cops in a drugs-on-cruise case, reports UNB.

On Wednesday, the Bollywood superstar took to Instagram to share an advertisement for an electronics brand in which he features with his Hindu wife Gauri.

“Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology,” the actor also wrote.

Aryan and his two friends were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 last year in connection with a rave party the federal agency busted on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast a day before.

The 23-year-old secured bail from the High Court in Mumbai on October 28 and walked out of the high-security Arthur Road jail two days later, some four weeks after his arrest.

Shah Rukh is considered the most talented Bollywood star. Popularly called the “King Khan”, he has acted in over 80 films in a career spanning over 25 years. And he has a net worth of USD 700 million.

Shah Rukh, in fact, rose to prominence after starring in the 1995 romantic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, the longest-running blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema. The film was shot in India and Europe.

Some of his other blockbusters include ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ (1997) and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998). Shah Rukh was also widely praised for his superb performance in 2002 film ‘Devdas’, where he played an alcoholic.

The 55-year-old, who owns production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, is married to interior designer Gauri Chibber, a Punjabi Hindu. Apart from Aryan, they have a daughter and a son.