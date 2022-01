Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start direct flight to United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Sharjah from January 25 for the convenience of expatriate Bangladeshis.

Initially, the national flag carrier will operate four weekly fights on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday, a Biman press release said on Thursday.

The return flights from Sharjah will reach Dhaka via Chattogram, it added.

The passengers can buy tickets of the route from today, said the release.