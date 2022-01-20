Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, wife catch Covid-19

Newly-appointed Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique and his wife were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after contracting coronavirus.

The Chief Justice was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night while wife Dalia Firoj on Tuesday night, Supreme Court sources said on Thursday.

It is learned that both of them are doing well. A medical board has been formed for their treatment.

Hasan Foez Siddique was sworn in as the chief justice of Bangladesh on December 31.

President M Abdul Hamid administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Earlier on December 30 last year, he was appointed as the 23rd Chief Justice of the country.