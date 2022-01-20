FM seeks Indonesian support for being ASEAN dialogue partner

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought Indonesian support to Bangladesh’s candidature for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner as Dhaka has been maintaining vibrant trade relations with some Southeast Asian nations since long.

He made the urge during a telephone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L P Marsudi on Wednesday afternoon, a foreign ministry press release said, reports BSS.

The Indonesian foreign minister expressed her support to Bangladesh’s candidature and suggested for fostering a greater engagement between Bangladesh and the member countries of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast

Asian Nations) in this regard.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers expressed deep satisfaction over the existing excellent bilateral ties and trade cooperation between the two countries and vowed to further strengthen the relations in depth and dimensions.

Dr Momen emphasized expeditious conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) for further enhancement of trade and commerce between the two countries, preferably during this year that marks a watershed in the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Indonesia.

The Bangladesh foreign minister also stressed reducing the imbalance existing in the bilateral trade by increasing Indonesian imports from here.

Dr. Momen observed that Bangladesh has been enjoying brotherly and cordial relationship with Indonesia since independence while both the ministers agreed to celebrate the 50th year of the diplomatic ties this year in a

befitting manner.

Bangladesh foreign minister thanked Indonesia for their humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought political support from Indonesia on the repatriation issue.

He requested for Indonesia’s and ASEAN’s continued support in bringing about a sustainable and permanent solution to this protracted crisis.

Marsudi noted with profound satisfaction the fact that Bangladesh-Indonesia bilateral relations was strengthening and laid importance on further political and economic collaboration for taking the relations to anewer level.