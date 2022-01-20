Shakib, Mushfiq, Mustafiz in ICC ODI team of the year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday announced the ODI Team of the Year 2021, including three Bangladeshi players in the squad.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman got a place in the team.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam has been named as the leader of ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021, and Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman is also in the XI.

Just like the ICC Men’s T20I Team of 2021, no Indian finds a place in the Men’s ODI Team of 2021.

The 11-member squad also includes Paul Stirling and Simi Singh of Ireland, Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera of Sri Lanka.

The Pakistani skipper was also declared as the best T20 captain of the year 2021 by the ICC.