Tk 39,000 minimum salary for officers in private banks: BB

The Bangladesh Bank has fixed a minimum salary of Tk 39,000 for all private commercial banks’ officials on completion of probation period.

A circular in this regard was issued by the central bank on Thursday which will come into effect from next March 1.

It also stated that no banker can be fired if they do not achieve the target set by the banks or on the pretext of incompetence.

According to the circular, the minimum salary for trainee assistant officers and assistant officers (General and Cash) will be Tk 28,000 during their probation period.

Also, office assistants, including security guards, cleaners and messengers, will get Tk 24,000 as the minimum salary.

The salaries of those who work as the third party of the banks and office assistants should be taken into consideration, the circular said,

However, these directives will not be applicable to agent banking employees.

The circular further said that the salary-allowance difference between the chief executive officer or CEO of the bank and that of the lowest ranking officer-employee should be determined logically.

Besides, the target of deposit collection cannot be used as a condition for permanent and annual salary increases.

The Bangladesh Bank also observed that some banks are arbitrarily fixing the wages and allowances of entry level officials. The amount is very low compared to the existing salaries and allowances of other high level officials of the same bank.

Such an unusual gap between the wage and allowances of upper and lower level officers and employees is by no means acceptable, the circular further says.