BGMEA urges NBR to simplify business procedures

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to remove customs and bond related obstacles from the way of business to expedite the growth of the apparel and textile industry.

A delegation of BGMEA headed by President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at NBR office here on Thursday said a press release.

The association also called for simplifying business procedures like inclusion of new raw materials and other related materials with their harmonized system (HS) code in the bond licenses.

Former BGMEA Presidents Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Nasir Uddin, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, and former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Shams Mahmud were present at the meeting.

Md. Masud Sadiq, Member (Customs Policy); Hossain Ahmed, Member (Customs Export, Bond and IT); Zakia Sultana, Member (VAT Policy); and Sams Uddin Ahmed, Member (Tax Policy), NBR also attended the meeting.

Faruque Hassan said while there is opportunity to increase RMG exports, the industry has also many challenges to deal with. Business procedures should be simplified for the apparel industry in order to remain competitive in the global market where competition is very stiff and make use of the opportunities, he said and sought the support of NBR in this regard.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem assured the BGMEA leaders of taking measures to address the problems which were raised in the meeting.

In the meeting a working committee was formed involving high officials of NBR, bond and customs and leaders of BGMEA.

The committee will work to identify problems related to customs, bond and other relevant issues being faced by the apparel exporters and recommend steps to address them.