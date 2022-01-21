National University suspends all exams

All examinations of National University have been suspended till further notice in view of surging Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced in a press release issued by the university authority on Friday.

The schedule of these exams will be informed when the situation gets normal, said the release.

Earlier in the day, all schools, colleges and universities of the country were instructed to remain closed from January 21 to February 6 to contain the covid surge.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in the morning imposing renewed pandemic restrictions in the country amid a worrying spike in Covid-19 cases.