Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6

The government has decided to shut down all schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions till February 6 amid the spike in Covid-19 infection caused by the Omicron variant.

The Cabinet Division on Friday issued a notification in this regard.

The notification provided five other directives which are:

–The universities will take similar measures on their respective campuses.

–No social, state, political, and religious gathering will be allowed to have more than 100 persons. Participants must obtain either vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report.

–Officers and staff in public and private offices and factories must obtain a vaccine certificate. The authorities concerned will bear the responsibility in this regard.

–Everyone must wear mask at all public places such as kitchen markets, shopping malls, bus stands, launch ghats, and railway stations.

–The administration and law enforcers will be monitoring whether the directives are being implemented.