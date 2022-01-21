U-19 World Cup : Big win for Bangladesh against Canada

Bangladesh have won their first match in the ongoing edition of the U-19 World Cup against Canada by eight wickets in Basseterre, the capital of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Junior Tigers lost their openers against England at the same venue. They needed to win against Canada to keep their way to the next phase of the event alive.

Canada won the toss and opted to bat first in this match, and they were able to post only 136 runs losing all wickets in 44.3 overs.

The Canadian batters were unable to come up with resistance against Bangladesh bowlers SM Meherob, an off-spinner, and Ripon Mondol, a right-arm, medium-fast bowler. They took four wickets each, and Ashiqur Zaman took the other two wickets.

For Canada, Anoop Chima, the wicketkeeper-batter, scored 63 while only others were able to reach a double-digit score. They got 15 runs extra — the second-biggest source of their runs after Chima’s 63.

In reply, Bangladesh lost the first wicket inside 26 runs. But Iftakher Hossain posted an unbeaten 61 off 89 balls with seven fours and guided the team to a comfortable win. Prantik Nawrose Nabil scored 33.

Parmveer Kharoud and Ethan Gibson took a wicket each for Canada.

Bangladesh will take on the United Arab Emirates in the next match, which is also their last match in the group phase.