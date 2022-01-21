UK reports 95,787 new COVID-19 cases, 288 deaths

In the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK, the number of cases fell below 100 thousand.

With the detection of 95 thousand 787 new cases in the last 24 hours in the country, the total number of cases increased to 15 million 709 thousand 59.

With 288 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 in the country, the total loss of life reached 153,490.

It was stated that a total of 17 thousand 976 people in England, 664 of whom were in intensive care, were under treatment in hospital due to Covid-19.

It was stated that 63.9% of the population older than 12 years old were vaccinated for 3 doses, with the reminding Covid-19 vaccine given to 65 thousand 203 people in the last 24 hours in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 33 thousand 674 people received the second dose, and 17 thousand 806 people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

In the country, 90.7 percent of the population was vaccinated at least 1 dose, and 83.6% of them two doses.