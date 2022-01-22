BPL 2022: Sylhet bundled out for 96 vs Comilla

In their first match of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday, Sylhet Sunrisers were bundled out for 96 against former champions Comilla Victorians at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Victorians won the toss and sent the Sunrisers to bat first. Inside the powerplay, Sunrisers lost only two wickets- Anamul Haque and Mohammad Mithun- both failed to reach a double-digit score, reports UNB.

The wicket was not ideal for the batters. It offered pace, swing, and spin altogether. But the Sunrisers batters were unable to show any resistance.

Colin Ingram was the highest runs getter for them scoring only 20 while their second-best runs came from extras.

For the Victorians, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam bagged two wickets each while left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam bowled four overs conceding only 10 runs and scalped a wicket.

On any other day, the Victorians would have suffered due to their bowling laced with indiscipline, but the lean display from Sunrisers’ batters might have saved them in this match.