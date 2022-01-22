Edn Minister’s meeting with SUST teachers yields no result

Urging the agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology students to call off their protest, Education Minister Dipu Moni has again asked them to sit in the dialogue with her.

“It is possible to solve all the problems through dialogue. If I have to go there (Sylhet) or someone else has to go on my behalf, we are willing to sit down and discuss,” the minister told journalists after holding a meeting with a delegation of teacher from the university in Dhaka on Saturday.

Dipu Moni said this is not acceptable at all to think that there is no scope to hold a dialogue.

The education minister said, “I don’t know if anyone else is instigating the movement or not from behind. You (journalists) can check it out. We are suffering because the students are on hunger strike. Again, the way the students are treating with their teachers is not acceptable.”

The meeting was held at the Education Minister’s residence in Dhaka’s Fuller Road on in the afternoon.

UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah and five teachers of SUST, led by SUST Teachers’ Association president Prof Tulsi Kumar Das, were present in the meeting.

SUST was to close following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on January 16. Its students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12 pm on Monday.