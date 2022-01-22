Priyanka Chopra, Nick become parents via surrogate

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have become parents, welcoming their first baby via surrogate.

The couple, who have been married for three years, shared the news on Instagram at midnight on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reports.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Priyanka wrote. Nick also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

They did not share the baby’s name or sex.

The couple received congratulations from their friends and family. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick’s post.

Lara Dutta wrote, “Congratulations.”

Their fans were also overjoyed at the news.

“Oh my goodness Nick, I can’t even begin to tell you how happy I am for you guys. Congratulations! Can’t wait to see the baby grow up,” read a comment on Nick’s post.

In a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had spoken about starting a family with Nick.

In the interview, Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka said.

But when the interviewer pointed out that both her and Nick lead very busy lives, she cheekily replied, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

In 2019, Priyanka said that having a baby was on her to-do list.

“Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she told Vogue India.

In an interview to E!, Nick had said that having children is something that the two of them ‘hope happens’.

“She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that,” Nick said.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, married in 2018, in India.