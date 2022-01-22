UK records 76,807 new Covid cases and 297 coronavirus deaths

The UK has recorded 76,807 new Covid cases, the lowest number seen in almost a week.

However, both Scotland and Wales do not provide figures for positive coronavirus cases over the weekend and these will be added to totals in the coming days.

Saturday’s case rate is the lowest since Sunday when 75,041 positive tests were recorded.

The number of new cases is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but also includes most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, 297 deaths within 28 days of a positive case were recorded.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

The majority of the new Covid cases and deaths were reported in England. In the latest 24-hour reporting period another 73,331 coronavirus cases were logged in England and 262 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland saw 3,476 more Covid cases reported and five further deaths.

Scotland

Scotland reported 30 more Covid deaths but does not provide updated case numbers at the weekend. Positive Covid cases recorded over the weekend in Scotland will be added to Monday’s total.

Wales

Wales does not provide coronavirus data on a Saturday.