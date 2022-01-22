Who’s this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?

An Awami League leader and female upazila vice-chairman, along with nine others have been arrested on charges of leaking question papers of a recruitment test of the Office of Controller General Defence Finance, and supplying of answers to selected examinees.

Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa, Bogura District Awami League leader and female vice-chairman of Dhupchanchia upazila of Bogura district, was arrested from a house at BG Press area at Tejgaon, while others were arrested from Mirpur and Kakrail areas on Friday.

Besides, one Mahmudul Hasan Azad, an official of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), was arrested for his involvement in the crime.

The Facebook ID of Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa shows that she was former joint convener of Eden Mohila College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). She also served as joint general secretary and student affairs secretary of the same college unit of BCL. Later in 2018, she was elected as female vice-chairman of Dupchancia upazila in Bogura district.

Bogura District Awami League president Mojibar Rahman Majnu told the Daily Observer Online on Saturday evening that Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa was former leader of Eden Mohila College Unit of BCL. Now, she is a member of Bogura District Awami League.

She hails from village Bhuipur of Gobindapur union under Dupchancia upazila.

The rest eight were Noman Siddiq, Al Amin Rony, Nahid Hasan, Shaheed Ullah, Tanzir Ahmed, Razu Ahmed, Hasibul Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.

Five bank cheaques, seven non-judicial stamps, 16 smart mobile phones, six feature mobile phones, 18 admit cards and three sets of question papers, five bank cheques, six electronics devices, were seized from their possessions.

Detective Branch (DB)’s additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter informed this at a press briefing on Saturday.

He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB police conducted a raid at ‘New Shahin Hotel’ at Kakrail and arrested two examinees from there. They adopted unfair means for getting jobs.

During interrogation, they revealed the names of some persons. Later, the DB team arrested four persons from a flat at Senpara Parbata area under Kafrul Police Station. During the arrest, devices, questions, and draft answer papers were also seized from their posessions.

Later, another DB team launched raid at BG Press High School Centre, and arrested the mastermind Rupa with cash and digital devices. Five more persons were also arrested based on Rupa’s information.

DB’s additional commissioner Hafiz Akhter also said Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa is one of the masterminds of question paper leaking gang. She alsong with several others used to mobilise the job-seekers alluring them to provide jobs.

The arrested persons used to take Tk 16 lakh from each job seeker. As an advance, they take Tk 2 lakh to Tk 5 lakh from each job seeker.

Cases against the arrested persons were underway.