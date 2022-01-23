Bangladesh women crush Scotland by 9 wickets

Bangladesh women’s cricket team maintained their all-win run in the five- team qualifying round of the Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Cricket beating Scotland by nine wickets in their 3rd match at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

This was the 3rd consecutive win for Bangladesh women in CWG qualifiers after beating hosts Malaysia by eight wickets in the first match and Kenya by 80 runs in the 2nd match, featuring new records in both batting and bowling.

After the league basis matches, both the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka jointly dominated the meet securing full six points from straight three matches while Scotland out of the race with four points from all four matches.

The Tigresses will now needed just an outright victory against another unbeaten team Sri Lanka on Monday (Jan 24) to qualify for the 22nd Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in England’s Birmingham in July-August this year.

The champions of the five-team qualifiers will join seven other nations–England, India, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Barbados (West Indies) — in the eight-team final round of the CWG women’s cricket.

In the day’s match, Scotland Women’s batted first after winning the toss and were bundled out cheaply for 77 runs in 17.3 overs.

Only two Scottish batters–opener Sarah Bryce (29) and middle order Katie McGill (22) were able to score double digit runs.

Four Bangladesh bowlers–Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Suraiya Azmin and Nahida Akter–claimed two wickets each conceding 9, 11, 12 and 20 runs respectively.

Chasing a small target of 78 runs, Bangladesh Women’s team easily reached their targetl scoring the match-winner 78 runs for the loss one wicket in 15.2 overs.

After the dismissal of opener Sharmin Sultana for a duck in the very first ball, another opener Murshida Khatun pairing with one down Fargana Haque guided the team towards victory scoring an unbeaten 78 runs in the 2nd wicket stand.

Murshida contributed unbeaten 50 runs off 55 balls featuring six fours and one six to be adjudged player of the match while Fargana scored unbeaten 20 runs off 36 balls with a boundary .

Captain K Bryce took lone Bangladesh wicket giving away 12 runs.