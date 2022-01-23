Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said films could play a unique role in building a beautiful society, a state, and the world as well.

“The timeless films of the country had played a role in the freedom movement, in the struggle of independence, and in building the state after independence. Films show paths to the society,” he said, addressing the closing ceremony of the 20th Dhaka International Film Festival at an auditorium of the National Museum in the capital, BSS reports.

Rainbow Film Society organised the festival.

Shilpakala Academy director general Liakat Ali Lucky and Dhaka Club president Khandaker Mashiuzzaman Romel addressed the function as special guests with Rainbow Film Society board member Mafidul Haque in the chair. Festival director Ahmed Muztaba Jamal conducted it.

Extending thanks to the organizer for organizing the festival amid the COVID-19 situation, Hasan said films give entertainment, and a good movie shows paths to the society as well as the state. “Films open the third eye of a society,” he added.

Mentioning that people are becoming self-centered in the current world, he said films can play a pivotal role in this issue so that people can think about others’ wellbeing.

The festival was inaugurated on January 25 where 225 films from 70 countries were screened at different places including National Museum and Public Library.

Later, the minister handed over prizes among the winners.

Koozhangal of India has won the best film award while The Other Side of the River won the best documentary award, A Summer Place of France won the short documentary film award and Sahar Banu of Iran won the best feature film award.

Films Chandrabati Kotha and Lal Moroger Jhuti of Bangladesh won the best films award in the category of audiences.