Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services

To address the subscribers’ complaints about telecommunication services, the telecom regulator recently signed an agreement with Genex Infosys to modernise and operate its helpline 100 and provide AI-powered chatbot services for the next three years.

Sajeda Parveen, director (systems and services) at the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and Prince Mojumder, co-founder and chief executive officer of Genex Infosys, recently signed the deal.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said the commission’s complaint management system will be a timely addition, through the newly appointed organisation Genex Infosys. “The introduction of modern services like smart interactive voice response (IVR), chatbot, and WhatsApp will make it easier to submit complaints and suggestions.”

Prince said, “The BTRC complaints helpline is a great initiative to create a bridge between citizens and the regulator to ensure its services. We are proud and delighted to work with the BTRC.”