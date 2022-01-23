Jatiya Party MPs demand removal SUST vice-chancellor

Lawmakers from the opposition Jatiya Party have demanded the removal of vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet by Sunday.

Opposition MPs Kazi Firoz Rashid and Pir Fazlur Rahman made the demand while taking part in an unscheduled discussion in the Parliament on Sunday.

Advising the Education Minister to go to Sylhet wearing double masks, Kazi Firoz said, “Education Minister is in the parliament, she asked agitating students to come to Dhaka and hold dialogue on their demands. We all have the experience to participate in student movement. We know that students will never leave the place of movement and come to Dhaka to meet anyone.”

“Abdul Monem Khan had invited us many times at Bangabhaban but we rejected it. We never went to Bangabhaban while continuing any movement. Why students will come to you? Every student movement that held in this country is logical,” said Kazi Firoz.

About ongoing movement at Shahjalal University, Kazi Firoz said, “We do not want any more investigation report, discussion with anyone, the Education Minister and Prime Minister are here. Remove the vice-chancellor of the university by today and let the students to return to classes.”

He further said, “Students have been protesting against the vice-chancellor and house tutor for several days now. They have been on hunger strike for 11 days and 16 of them have already been admitted to the hospital. But no one is taking this into cognizance.”

Pir Fazlur Rahman said, “Students of Shahjalal University are continuing movement restlessly. When the students went to talk to the vice-chancellor, they were attacked with grenades and beaten with sticks. They started the movement demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellor because of the attacks.”

“The students went on hunger strike as the vice-chancellor did not pay attention to their demands.”

He further said, “Students have been admitted to the hospital after falling ill on hunger strike. But the vice-chancellor is still holding his chair in shameless way.”

If he (vice-chancellor) does not want to resign, the government should remove him by today, said Pir Fazlur Rahman.