SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence

SUST Correspondent : The unrest at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) deepened on Sunday evening as its protesting students disconnected electricity supply to the Vice-Chancellor’s residence as he refused to step down as per their demand.

The students said they disconnected the power supply at 7:20 pm leaving the SUST guesthouse, teacher’s dormitory nearby the VC’s residence in the darkness.

On day five of the hunger strike, 15 of the 24 students on hunger strike since Wednesday 3 pm remained admitted to different hospitals in the city.

On Sunday afternoon, four more students joined their fellows in the hunger strike taking their total number to 27. Earlier, one of the 24 students had to leave the strike due to his relative’s sickness.

The students went on the strike unto death demanding resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed over the police action on the protesting students as his behest on Wednesday.

Most of the students suffering from weakness are put on saline at the venue as they are not taking any water or other liquid, witnesses said.

They, however, vowed to continue their strike until the VC resigns and formed a human chain in front of the VC’s residence not allowing anyone except police to enter.

Zafrin Ahmed, Provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, was at the centre of the trouble as she reportedly misbehaved with some students on January 13. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Zafrin’s removal as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus.