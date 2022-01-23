Two Japan-born girls to stay with mother for 2 more weeks: SC

The Supreme Court on Sunday directed that the two children of Bangladeshi-born US citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese mother Nakano Erico will stay with their mother for two more weeks.

A full bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order.

The apex court came up with the order while hearing a petition filed by Eriko challenging a High Court verdict on this issue and seeking custody of her children.

The apex court also fixed February 6 for hearing the petition.

On January 3, the apex court directed that Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina will stay with their mother Eriko Nakano till January 23 (today).