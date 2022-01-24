Banks to run with 50pc manpower

The Bangladesh Bank on Monday directed all banks to run with half of their manpower in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS) of the central bank issued a notice in this regard on Monday and sent it to all banks across the country.

The banks will operate their activities with 50 per cent of employees making duty roster, the notice said.

The other employees will have to stay at their respective working areas and will conduct the activities virtually.

The order will remain in force till February 6.